Islamabad, June 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar SI (M) has been appointed new Director General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy). Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has qualified National Defence Course from Indonesia.

The Admiral has an illustrious Service career having vast experience of Command and Staff appointments. By profession, he is an aviator (Helicopter Pilot). His important appointments include Command of an Aviation Squadron, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, Drafting Authority, Director Naval Aviation and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

In honour of his meritorious service career, the Flag officer is awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military). On assuming the appointment of DGPR (Navy), the Admiral will act as official Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy.

For more information, contact:

Directorate of Public Relations,

Pakistan Navy

Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-20062326

Cell: +92-300-8506486

Website: www.paknavy.gov.pk

The post Pakistan Navy has New Director General Public Relations appeared first on Official News Pakistan.