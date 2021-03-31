Pakistan Navy Ship NASR pays goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya

Islamabad, March 31, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Navy Ship NASR paid goodwill visit to Mombasa Kenya as part of Overseas Deployment to African region. Upon arrival at port of Mombasa, PN Ship was received by High Commissioner of Pakistan to Kenya, Pakistan Defence Advisor and host naval officials.

During the ship stay at Mombasa, Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of PNS NASR called on Kenyan Principal Secretary for Defence, Deputy Governor Mombasa and Commander Kenyan Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and enhancement of bilateral cooperation were emphasized. Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Kenya in general and Kenyan Navy in particular.

Mission Commander appraised the dignities on deteriorating situation and human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian Armed forces against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He highlighted the illegality of the Indian annexation of IIOJK and its disputed status as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

Earlier, during the deployment, Pakistan Navy Ship NASR encircled African continent and visited Djibouti, Sudan and Benin. During the visits PN Ship gifted food aid as humanitarian gesture of solidarity and friendship for the people of these countries. PNS NASR visit to African countries is in line with the Government of Pakistan Engage Africa policy that seeks to explore new avenues of cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties and developing interoperability with African countries.

