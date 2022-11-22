Pakistan Navy ship visits Doha

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK visits Doha, Qatar for maritime security during FIFA World Cup 2022. Upon arrival at Doha, PNS TABUK was warmly received by officials from Qatari Emiri Navy and Pakistan Embassy at Qatar.

During the port visit, Commander Qatar Emeri Navy Maj Gen Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti visited aboard PNS TABUK. During the meeting with Commanding officer PNS TABUK, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in maritime domain were discussed. Cdr Qatar Emeri Navy appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in promoting peace and security in the region.

On the occasion Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Qatar in general and Qatar Emeri Navy in particular for safe and successful conduct of FIFA World Cup 22. Visit of PNS TAIMUR provided an opportunity to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations with Qatar.