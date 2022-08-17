Pakistan Navy ship visits Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR visited Dubai, UAE during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol. Upon arrival, Pakistan Navy Ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Abu Dhabi and Senior Officials of UAE Navy.

According to PN information, during the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS ZULFIQUAR Captain Tayyab Wadood Anwar called-on Deputy Commander UAE Naval Forces and other senior Officials of UAE Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

PNS ZULFIQUAR celebrated Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day of Pakistan at UAE. Flag Hoisting ceremony was held onboard PNS ZULFIQUAR. The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan at UAE H.E Mr. Afzaal Mahmood. Officials of UAE Navy, prominent members of business community, notables from Pakistani community and a large number of diplomatic corps also attended the Diamond Jubilee ceremony onboard PN Ship.

During the port stay, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard afloat units, orientation visits of military installations and coordination meetings were undertaken. Upon culmination of port visit, PNS ZULFIQUAR conducted bilateral naval exercise with UAE Navy Ship SALAHA to enhance interoperability between the two navies. Visit of PNS ZULFIQUAR to UAE provided an opportunity for both brotherly countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.