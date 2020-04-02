Pakistan Navy supports affected families

April 2, 2020

Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): While the country is combating Corona Virus Pandemic, Pakistan Navy is extending its support to affected families in prevalent precarious state of affair due to lockdown. Pakistan Navy has donated food/ commodities while reaching out to needy families in Coastal and Creeks areas of Sindh and Balochistan that includes distribution of ration bags in Gwadar, Pasni, Bin Qasim, Somiani, Shah Bandar, Keti Bandar and other adjoining rural areas containing sufficient amount of food/ commodities for a family of 8-10 persons for a month.

Beside, Pakistan Navy with passionate resolve remained committed in distributing ration bags in various cities across Pakistan at Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur, separately. In addition, Pakistan Navy personnel conducted awareness campaigns on preventive measures against COVID-19 and distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) has also remained at forefront in distributing ration among low income civilian staff families and Fisherman Association in Karachi and rural outskirt villages of Islamabad including Bhara Kahu and adjoining areas. Pakistan Navy midst challenges of Corona pandemic is determined to extend humanitarian support for national cause.

