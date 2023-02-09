Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

Islamabad: The 10th round of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral political consultations were held in Hague. Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Dutch Secretary General for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paul Huijts led their respective sides. During the consultations, the whole range of bilateral relations and important regional and global issues were reviewed, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to further enhance engagement in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy and livestock, education and culture. Highlighting the role of Netherlands as a major trade partner of Pakistan in the European Union, the Foreign Secretary invited Dutch companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s liberal investment regime.