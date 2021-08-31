Pakistan occupies unique place in international community in terms of charity: President 

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan occupies a unique place in the international community in terms of charity at the individual and institutional levels. Speaking at a briefing regarding charitable activities of two NGOs in Karachi, he said the presence of millions of Afghan refugees on Pakistani soil is testament to our hospitality. The President said Pakistan has achieved tremendous success in containing the spread of COVID-19 virus due to timely decisions of the government.

