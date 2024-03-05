Pakistan offers immense opportunities for investment in diverse fields: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) investors to avail enormous investment avenues in Pakistan’s real estate, energy, IT, construction and infrastructure sector.

The offer was made by Pakistan’s Envoy to UAE Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi during his meeting with UAE Minister of Economy Dr Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini on the occasion of Business Opportunities Conference held in Dubai on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by more than 100 businessmen from UAE and Pakistan. Addressing on the occasion, Ambassador Tirmizi said Pakistan and UAE enjoy exemplary relationship and Pakistani diaspora has contributed significantly in the progress and development of UAE.

In response, Dr Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, highlighted that UAE and Pakistan offer immense potential and opportunities for business communities of both the countries.