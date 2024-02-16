Pakistan opposes Reform Model of L-69 Group for expansion of UN Security Council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has opposed the UN Security Council (UNSC) Reform Model of the L-69 Group for expansion of the Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram warned that expansion in the permanent membership of the UNSC will further deepen the paralysis in working of Council, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

He cautioned that such an expansion will also increase inequity in representation. He suggested that any country seeking a more frequent presence on UNSC should do so through democratic process of periodic election by General Assembly.