Pakistan playing reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process: Foreign Minister

June 4, 2020

Islamabad, June 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has underscored the need to adopt a comprehensive, integrated and joint course of action on global level for economic revival of the developing countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Talking to his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok on telephone, Foreign Minister apprised him of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal on debt relief to augment the economies of developing countries. Referring to grim situation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, the Shah Mehmood Qureshi said eight million innocent people are facing the worst oppression of occupying Indian forces.

He said Pakistan condemns the Indian attempts to change the demographic composition of Occupied Kashmir through flagrant violation of international laws and relevant UN resolutions by amending domicile rules. Discussing Afghan issue with Dutch Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan is playing reconciliatory role with sincerity in Afghan peace process for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts