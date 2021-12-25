Pakistan playing role of bridge between Afghan governments, international community: Ambassador Mansoor 

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan says Pakistan is playing role of a bridge between Afghan government and international community to address issues of an inclusive government, human rights, rule of law and counter terrorism in Afghanistan.

Talking to a select group of journalists in Islamabad, he stressed the need for constructive dialogue between Afghan government and international community to resolve these issues.

The Pakistani envoy said both sides should find out middle way of approach by showing flexibility in their stances regarding these issues, and come to the point which is in the interest of both the Afghan people as well as international community.

He said Pakistan has been stressing for peace and stability in Afghanistan since Kabul’s takeover by Taliban in August last. To a question, he said the Afghan government has assured that the Afghan soil would not be used against any other country, including Pakistan.

