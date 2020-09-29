Pakistan plays vital role in facilitating Afghan peace process: Dr. Abdullah

Islamabad, September 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah says Pakistan has played an important role in facilitating the Afghan peace process. Addressing a conference at Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said both Pakistan and Afghanistan have paid a heavy price by facing various terror groups that are still acting as spoilers. He said we need to cooperate against such elements.

Abdullah Abdullah said his country will not allow any terror entity to pose a threat to any other nation. Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan said the start of negotiations between Afghan government and the Taliban is an important opportunity and offer the best hope to put the war behind us. He said we have asked our negotiating team to be patient and be ready to make compromises.

Abdullah Abdullah said Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing a serious of common threats and challenges including various shades of terrorism, extremism, intolerance and more recently Covid-19. He said there is a huge untapped security, political, economic potential for cooperation between the two countries. He stressed for enhanced interaction for a more peaceful and prosperous coexistence. Abdullah Abdullah also thanked Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees saying we share the idea of their dignified return.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk