Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for Iran’s influential role in the Muslim Ummah and expressed eagerness to collaborate on goals of peace, development, and harmony.
In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister described his meeting with Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, as an honor. He actively engaged with Khamenei to seek insights on the challenges currently faced by the Muslim Ummah.
Sharif extended gratitude to Khamenei for Iran’s mediation efforts and its expressed concern for Pakistan amidst the recent South Asian crisis.