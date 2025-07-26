Pakistan is on the cusp of a major shift in its energy sector with the imminent launch of its first-ever Competitive Energy Market (CEM) Policy.
Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari announced that the groundbreaking policy will be operational within the next two months, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s energy landscape.
During a meeting with a World Bank delegation, headed by Regional Vice President Ousmane Dione, Leghari outlined the planned phased implementation of the CEM. This measured approach, he explained, is designed to ensure stability throughout the transition.
The minister also provided the delegation with a comprehensive overview of Pakistan”s wider energy sector reforms. These initiatives include promoting net metering, privatization efforts, enhancements to regulations, and attractive investment prospects. He emphasized the government”s dedication to encouraging private sector involvement in the power sector.
Dione reaffirmed the World Bank’s ongoing support for Pakistan’s endeavors to create a sustainable, dependable, and investment-conducive energy structure.