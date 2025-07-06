Pakistan and Poland have committed to enhancing their relationship across various sectors, including trade, investment, security, and education, during the ninth round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Warsaw on July 4, 2025, the Foreign Office said in a statement here on Saturday.
The Pakistani delegation, led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Muhammad Ayub, and the Polish delegation, headed by Secretary of State Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, engaged in comprehensive discussions covering all aspects of their bilateral ties. Ambassador of Pakistan to Poland, Muhammad Sami-ur-Rehman, and Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, also participated.
The discussions covered a wide range of topics, from economic partnerships to security cooperation and educational exchanges. Pakistan expressed its strong desire to expand its cooperation with Poland. Both nations agreed to increase collaboration through high-level visits, parliamentary dialogues, and other exchanges.
The two countries also addressed regional and international matters of common concern, including developments in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. They discovered common ground on significant issues and agreed to continue working together in multinational forums, including the United Nations. The next round of consultations is scheduled to take place in Islamabad in 2026.