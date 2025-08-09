Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar declared that Pakistan holds mineral reserves valued at billions of dollars.
He made this announcement while speaking at the opening ceremony of the three-day annual commemoration of the 320th Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Kazmi, widely recognized as Bari Imam, in Islamabad.
Dar stated that the government is implementing measures to explore and efficiently harness these substantial resources to bolster the nation”s financial stability. These initiatives aim to capitalize on the country”s untapped mineral wealth for economic advancement.