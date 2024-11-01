Doha: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that his recent visit to Qatar is set to reinforce the longstanding bonds of friendship, respect, and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar, aiming for mutual benefit across economic and diplomatic domains. Sharif conveyed these sentiments during a comprehensive meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the discussions between the two leaders centered on deepening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchange. Sharif acknowledged Qatar’s valuable contributions to Pakistan’s economic growth, expressing gratitude for the country’s continued support across numerous sectors.
The Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to expanding economic relations, highlighting the potential for further collaboration. He also extended his appreciation to Qatar for hosting a substantial Pakistani diaspora, which he noted as a bridge fostering enduring connections between the two nations.
In addition to economic topics, the leaders addressed regional and global concerns, underscoring the necessity of peaceful resolutions and mutual cooperation. Sharif praised Qatar’s approach to the Gaza conflict, recognizing its ongoing humanitarian initiatives and diplomatic efforts to promote peace in the region.
The Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strategic role within the region and shared Qatar’s interest in strengthening ties with Pakistan to align with Qatar’s vision for regional stability and economic advancement. He expressed a commitment to collaborate on regional peace, particularly regarding Afghanistan.
Both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level dialogues to advance mutual understanding, cooperation, and the exploration of new growth opportunities. Sharif also invited Qatari investors to explore Pakistan’s economic sectors, including agriculture, Information Technology, and tourism, assuring Pakistan’s dedication to facilitating foreign investments with favorable policies.
The meeting concluded with Sharif conveying his gratitude to the Amir of Qatar and Prime Minister Al-Thani for the hospitality shown to him and his delegation.
