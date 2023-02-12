Pakistan Railways introduces RABTA App for passengers

Islamabad, February 12, 2023 (PPI-OT): Pakistan Railways introduces a mobile app RABTA to facilitate passengers for reservation of seats and ticketing. Pakistan Railways will launch the Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance mobile APP, RABTA in collaboration with Chinese companies to facilitate passengers and generate revenue.

An official of Ministry of Railways told APP the mobile application will help the passengers to manage their tickets, seats, booking, food and other matters during their travel from home to respective destinations and vice versa. He said a Memorandum of Understanding has already been signed between Pakistan Railways and two Chinese companies to launch RABTA.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk