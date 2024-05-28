﻿Pakistan Railways to operate two special trains on Eidul Azha

Pakistan Railways today announced plans to operate two Eid special trains from Karachi to facilitate travellers during the festive season.

These special trains are expected to transport passengers from Karachi to Lahore and Peshawar. The Eid special trains will be officially announced as soon as the Zilhajj moon is sighted, allowing passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. One of the special trains will depart from Karachi and travel to Lahore, offering both economy class and AC coaches to accommodate passengers with varying travel preferences.

The second Eid special train will run from Karachi to Peshawar, featuring all coaches in the economy class. This decision aims to ensure a comfortable and convenient travel experience for passengers heading to different destinations across Pakistan.

Back in March, the Railways had announced its plans to facilitate passengers during Eidul Fitr by introducing four special trains. As per the official notification, the special Eid trains were scheduled to operate on various routes across the country. The first special Eid train was set to embark on its journey from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7.