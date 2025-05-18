Pakistan has secured its place in the semi-finals of the West Asia Baseball Cup by defeating Iran.
After this victory, Pakistan has secured the first position in Group B. Pakistan won the match against Iran 0-14. Wasim Akram, Saeed Akhtar and Mohammad Haris performed outstandingly for the defending champions Pakistan.
Earlier, Pakistan had won its first victory by defeating Bangladesh 10-6. Abdul Razzaq, Asher Abbas, Mohammad Rehan and Saeed Akhtar played an excellent game in the match against Bangladesh. Pakistan will face the number two team of Group A in the semi-finals. After this victory, the Pakistani team is increasing its hopes of winning the cup.