Pakistan reaffirms commitment to continue supporting IIOJK people

Islamabad: At the United Nations, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to continue its support to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) until they achieve their legitimate rights. The resolve was expressed by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram in his opening remarks at a webinar organized by Pakistan Mission to the world body, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

He said the struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom and self-determination is legitimate under the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and international laws. Munir Akram said India has been violating the human rights of Kashmiris for over 70 years, and this repression has intensified in the aftermath of the unilateral measures initiated by India since 5 August 2019.

Nine distinguished speakers, including ambassadors of Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia joined the webinar, calling for knocking at the world’s conscience to push for immediate resolution of the decades-old Kashmir dispute.