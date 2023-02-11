Pakistan reaffirms commitment to fulfill social development goals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling the goals and objectives in the World Summit for Social Development and 24th General Assembly session, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

During 61st Session on Commission on Social Development in New York, Deputy Permanent Representative at Pakistan Mission to the UN Aamir Khan expressed Pakistan’s commitment for poverty eradication, promotion of productive employment and fostering of social inclusion.

He said Pakistan is still reeling from worst natural disaster of floods. Despite financial constraints, government provided cash grants of 250 million dollars to over two million households, he added. Ambassador Aamir Khan said developing countries are still struggling to meet the economic loss of Covid-19 pandemic. He warned that there is also a significant risk of debt default and economic collapse in many countries.