Pakistan has reaffirmed commitment to humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.
At the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s Pledging Conference in New York, Second Secretary of the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations Rabia Ijaz advocated for a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza and reiterated readiness to partner in the reconstruction of educational institutions.
She noted that since last October, Pakistan has dispatched over eight planeloads carrying more than 2,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. She also called for the urgent implementation of the peace plan for Gaza as outlined in Security Council Resolution 2735.