Pakistan reaffirms full support for peace, prosperity of African nations

May 26, 2020

Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has reaffirmed its full solidarity and support for the aspirations and valuable endeavours of African nations for peace, progress and prosperity. Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement while commemorating African Union’s 57th anniversary extended heartiest felicitations to the leadership and people of all fraternal African nations. The spokesperson said Pakistan has played its role in lending support to African freedom struggles from colonial rule, combating apartheid, extending humanitarian assistance, where needed, and supporting the building capacity through training programmes and initiatives.

Under the UN auspices, Pakistani peacekeepers including women continue to play their part in peace-keeping and peace-building efforts across the Continent. The spokesperson said in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign policy vision, Pakistan has embarked upon a new path-breaking “Engage Africa” Initiative toward the African Continent by strengthening political, trade and diplomatic linkages.

