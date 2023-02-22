Pakistan reaffirms support to strengthen UNMOGIP

ISLAMABAD: At the United Nations, Pakistan has reaffirmed its support to strengthen the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to make it more effective. In his remarks at the opening of the 2023 session of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations in New York, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said Pakistan has always fulfilled its commitments in the implementation of UNMOGIP’s mandate, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Permanent Representative said that the UNMOGIP has been and continues to play an important role in the maintenance of peace and security along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. Munir Akram said Pakistan takes immense pride in its longstanding contributions to the UN peace keeping. He pointed out that Pakistan has been at the forefront of international efforts to end conflicts and restore order.

The envoy noted that the peacekeeping is most effective when it is part of overall political strategy to resolve conflicts and build peace. He said the goal of protection of civilians is best served by preventing the outbreak of armed conflict, addressing the root causes of conflict and finding just and sustainable political solutions through dialogue and mediation. The Permanent Representative stressed the principles of integrity and impartiality of the UN peacekeeping must be preserved.