Pakistan realizes its role in region as a responsible country: Foreign Minister

Islamabad, December 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan is well aware of its responsibilities as an important regional stakeholder. Addressing a Conference in Multan, he urged religious scholars and Ulema of all schools of thought to not only condemn Sialkot incident, but also disassociate themselves from it. The Foreign Minister said some elements are trying to defame Pakistan, but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said these elements try to bring a bad name to Pakistan by distorting the facts in front of the world, but we should be vigilant in this regard. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said those who are guilty in the gruesome Sialkot incident would be sentenced accordingly. He said all religious scholars have condemned the Sialkot incident, because neither Islam nor law of the land permit such acts. The Foreign Minister said he has conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to his Sri Lankan counterpart, assuring him that the culprits would be penalized.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk