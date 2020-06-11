Pakistan received ‘good support’ from international debt relief actions: Asad Majeed Khan

June 11, 2020

Islamabad, June 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan has said that the measures taken at international level to provide debt relief to the coronavirus-hit developing countries have helped Pakistan in coping with a very difficult economic situation.

Talking to a US television, he said the crisis stemming from the pandemic could not have come at a worse time for Pakistan because the “very tough economic reforms” that government undertook over the last one year had just begun to produce results. The Ambassador said we are trying to do our best to look after the vulnerable population by giving cash directly into their hands and also providing them subsidized rations.

