Pakistan receives 46 coaches from China: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that Pakistan Railways has received 46 out of 230 new high-speed passenger coaches from China.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said that Pakistan Railways would soon begin manufacturing 184 similar coaches at its carriage factory in Islamabad with the assistance of Chinese engineers under the technology transfer agreement. The carriage factory is being upgraded in this regard, he revealed.

The minister said it has become difficult to run the institution as there is no continuity in the national policies. He lamented that political parties need to work together to solve the issues confronting the nation instead of indulging in blame games. In the past, senior officers were humiliated, Saad Rafiq regretted.