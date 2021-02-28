Pakistan recognizes Saudi efforts in Khashoggi murder case

Islamabad, February 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan says it recognizes Saudi efforts and measures to ensure the conviction and sentencing of the individuals responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, in a statement, said we have taken note of the public release of the US Administration’s declassified intelligence report, containing its assessment on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

He said Pakistan has also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values. The spokesperson said Saudi government has further underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible are properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice is served.

He said Pakistan recognizes Saudi efforts in this regard and expresses solidarity with the Saudi Arabia. He further said Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all states, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations.

