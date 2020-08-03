Pakistan records 330 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 248,873 after 296 recoveries

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 248,873 after 296 recoveries over the last twenty four hours. This is almost 88.9 percent of the total 280,029 cases reported so far. According to the latest statistics, there are now 25,172 active cases in Pakistan. Three hundred and thirty new cases were reported during the last twenty four hours. The death toll from the virus has reached 5,984 with eight new deaths reported over the last twenty four hours.

