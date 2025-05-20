The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today firmly refuted allegations from Indian media about Pakistan’s alleged use of the Shaheen missile during Operation Bunyan Marsoos (BM).
These assertions arose after the Indian Army official Twitter handle shared a video, later deleted, purportedly displaying the missile’s deployment. Despite the video’s removal, sections of the Indian media continued to circulate the claim without verification.
The Indian Army has remained silent, neither retracting nor clarifying the misleading post. Analysts suggest this disinformation campaign aims to distract from India’s challenges in Operation Sindoor, attributed to Pakistan’s military capabilities. Furthermore, these narratives align with India’s broader strategy to propagate misleading information regarding the ceasefire and unfounded allegations of “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan.
The range of weapons used by Pakistan is detailed in the ISPR press release dated 12 May 2025. The Pakistan Armed Forces employed precisionguided, longrange Fatah series missiles-F1 and F2-as well as advanced munitions, highly capable longrange loitering killer drones, and precision longrange artillery. The military sites in India and in IIOJ and K targeted by these assets are also listed in the ISPR Press Release of 12th May. Disseminating unverified and inflammatory content not only undermines regional stability but also reflects poorly on the professionalism of official institutions.