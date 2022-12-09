Pakistan reiterates call to world community to stop India from blatant HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its call to the world community to stop India from its blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The call was made by Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing a news conference here in Islamabad on Friday. Riaz Hussain Pirzada said India must immediately withdraw its troops from Occupied Kashmir and lift all restrictions imposed there. He said Pakistan will always continue to support Kashmiri people who are facing Indian atrocities.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said the world must fulfill its responsibility to uphold the sanctity of law and human rights in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He said Pakistan stands steadfast with its Kashmiri brethren and will raise their voice at every international forum.