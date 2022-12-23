Pakistan reiterates resolve to peaceful region through mutual cooperation among regional countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its firm resolve to a prosperous and peaceful region through mutual cooperation among regional countries. The resolve was expressed by Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz while addressing the 11th session of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Inter Governmental Joint Commission here in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is not just a corridor to serve China and Pakistan but also aims at collaborating with other regional countries including Kazakhstan for reaping larger benefits through movement of goods, people and services in the region. Emphasizing the importance of rail, road and air connectivity between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, he said the two countries need to develop these infrastructures to enhance trade, investment and tourism.

Ayaz Sadiq called for establishing a Pak-Kazakh joint working group for collaboration in energy, mineral resources and gemstone sectors to make most of these natural reserves. Underscoring the need for increasing the volume of bilateral trade, the Minister proposed developing plan of action to remove trade barriers, organize exhibitions and strengthen business to business linkages between the two countries.

Ayaz Sadiq said we look forward to early finalization and signing of agreements and MoUs between the two countries for enhancing cooperation in transit trade, tourism, cotton industry, agriculture, education and technology sector.