Pakistan rejects ‘delusional and provocative’ remarks by Indian minister on AJK 

Islamabad, February 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has rejected the utterly delusional and provocative remarks made by a BJP Minister hoping for the “integration” of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in India under the incumbent Indian government. In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that, it is habitual of political figures from the BJP-RSS combine to drag Pakistan into India’s domestic politics in a bid to divert public attention from major issues and to stoke hyper- nationalism in order to make electoral gains.

He said that they would be well-advised to desist from indulging in absurd fantasies and to actually take cognizance of the grave situation on ground in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the fact is that despite decades of unabated Indian oppression and illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 under the BJP-RSS dispensation, the Kashmiris’ resolve to resist the Indian occupation has only strengthened with the passage of time.

The Spokesperson said the BJP Ministers would do well to remind themselves that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the Unite Nations Security Council. He said rather than entertaining any notions of aggrandizement, India should vacate its illegal occupation of IIOJK and be prepared for accountability for the brutalization of the innocent Kashmiris by its occupation forces in IIOJK.

