Pakistan rejects officially-inspired reports appearing in the Indian media seeking to link Pakistan with terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Kabul

April 7, 2020

Islamabad, April 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson said we reject the officially-inspired reports appearing in the Indian media seeking to link Pakistan with the terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Kabul on 25 March 2020. This attempt is highly mischievous and condemnable. Pakistan has already strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on the Gurdawara, in which so many precious lives were lost. Places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times.

The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice. As a country that has suffered the most from and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including State-sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border, Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification.

As for the motivated reports in the Indian media, these are patently designed to malign Pakistan. India’s overall smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known. Seeking to implicate Pakistan in this terrorist attack is part of the desperate attempts India is making to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ and K). We are confident that such Indian ploys will not succeed in misleading the world community.

