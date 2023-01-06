Pakistan rejects reports of airstrikes targeting TTP hideouts in Afghanistan

Islamabad:Pakistan on Friday rejected the reports regarding airstrikes targeting TTP hide-outs in Afghanistan and termed it “utterly baseless and malicious”. The Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch issued the statement after Afghan journalists claimed that Pakistani fighter planes targeted the suspected hide-outs of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in two Afghani provinces, Kunar and Nangarhar.

The Afghan journalists also shared fake photos of smoke pillowing out from the mountains in their WhatsApp groups. However, the security officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan have dined the reports of air raids. Furthermore, the TTP militants in Afghanistan also reportedly rejected the claims. An Afghan-based newspaper also claimed that Pakistan targeted militants in Salala neighborhood near Gushta district on Thursday morning. Reacting to the reports in Afghan media, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the reports are “utterly baseless and malicious”.