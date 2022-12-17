Pakistan rejects statement by Indian MEA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEF). Responding to media queries regarding Friday’s statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Saturday said MEA statement is also a reflection of India’s growing frustration over its failure in maligning and isolating Pakistan.

She said after being unable to prevent Pakistan’s exit from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List in October and international recognition of Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, India is desperately using international platforms to advance its agenda to defame and target Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said with its statement, the Indian government has tried to hide behind subterfuge and canard to conceal the realities of the 2002 Gujarat massacre. It is a shameful story of a mass killings, lynching, rape and plunder. She said the fact of the matter is that the masterminds of the Gujarat massacre have escaped justice and now hold key government positions in India.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said no verbosity can hide the crimes of the “Saffron terrorists” in India. Hindutva, the political ideology of the ruling party, has given rise to a climate of hate, divisiveness and impunity.

She said the culture of impunity is now deeply embedded in Hindutva-driven polity in India. The acquittal of the mastermind and perpetrators of the heinous attack on Delhi-Lahore Samjhota Express, that killed 40 Pakistani nationals on Indian soil, demonstrates the massacre of justice under the RSS-BJP dispensation.

Intimidation and demonization of religious minorities receives official patronage in states across India. She said Hindutva supremacists have been unleashed to exercise cow vigilantism, ransack places of worship, and attack religious congregations. The Spokesperson said as it peddles a fictitious narrative of victimhood, it is itself a perpetrator of repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a sponsor and financier of terrorist groups in South Asia.

She said only this week; a dossier was released containing irrefutable evidence that substantiated India’s involvement in the 2021 terrorist attack in a peaceful Lahore neighbourhood. The evidence gathered with international support confirms that the Lahore attack was instigated, planned and financed by the Indian state.

The Spokesperson said for a country with a grandiose vision about itself and its place in the world, India is following a policy of pettiness towards its neighbours. We are confident that the international community would look through this facade and the dream of RSS-BJP to turn South Asia in its image will remain unrealized.