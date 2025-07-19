Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to counterterrorism efforts and advocating for international collaboration. The nation, which considers itself a leading participant in the global fight against terrorism, maintains a zero-tolerance policy against such acts. In an official declaration released on Monday, the Foreign Office emphasized the country”s substantial contributions to global peace and counterterrorism initiatives, including the capture of Sharifullah, the suspected architect of the fatal Kabul Abbey Gate attack.
Addressing the recent Pahalgam event in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigations and warned against conjectural accounts. The government asserted that linking the event to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an inactive and prohibited group within Pakistan, “contradicts factual realities.” The declaration further affirmed, “Pakistan has successfully dismantled all outlawed groups, detained and prosecuted their leaders, and executed extensive rehabilitation initiatives for their members.”
Concerning insinuations stemming from United States internal regulations, the Foreign Office voiced apprehension that India has frequently leveraged such statutes to promote anti-Pakistan rhetoric. “India”s maneuvers are often intended to divert international scrutiny from its own reckless and unethical conduct, including severe human rights abuses in IIOJK,” it stated. Pakistan appealed to the global community to embrace “equitable and unbiased” strategies in tackling international terrorism. The announcement concluded by promoting the designation of factions like the Majeed Brigade as alternative names for the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), to guarantee a more thorough global reaction to terrorism.