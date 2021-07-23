Pakistan remains committed to facilitate political settlement in Afghanistan: Moeed

Islamabad, July 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf says Pakistan will not let a handful of venomous minds to affect its support to Afghans for peace and stability in their country. In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, he said Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. Dr Moeed Yusuf said in this spirit, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani recently to continue our engagement.

Referring to Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s recent statement, he said the vitriolic and delusional statements from some spoilers in Kabul, who were unfortunately imposed on our Afghan brothers and sisters as their senior officials, are constantly attempting to vitiate bilateral relations to deflect attention from their own failures. The National Security Adviser said Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements.

