Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths in last 24 hours

Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): 52 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection and 1,579 new positive cases were reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours. The death toll has reached 13,128 and over 556,000 patients stand recovered from the pandemic. There are 17,177 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

