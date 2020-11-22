Pakistan reports 2,665 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in last 24 hours

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): 2,665 new Coronavirus cases and 59 more deaths due to virus infection were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country has now reached 7,662 while active cases are now 36,683. 329,828 patients stand recovered from the disease.

