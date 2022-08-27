Pakistan reports 290 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Two more deaths due to Covid-19 and 290 positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours. According to NIH, a total of 16570 tests were conducted yesterday. The positivity ratio remained one point seven five percent while 123 Covid-19 patients are in critical condition.

