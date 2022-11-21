Pakistan reports 37 new Covid cases

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday reported 37 new Covid cases and no death from the pandemic in the last 24 hours. The number of total confirmed positive cases across the country has risen to 1,574,914 so far.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 17 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,630 so far.

Pakistan has conducted 5,435 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 17 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.31 percent.