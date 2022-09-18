Pakistan reports 90 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Karachi: Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,571,822. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,606 on Sunday. According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 90 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours out of 14,663 tests conducted and the COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.61 percent. Meanwhile 89 patients are in critical condition.