Pakistan reports no death from coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan on Wednesday reported no death from novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,576,999 while the nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,643.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 37 people were tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 4,831 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 37 people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.77 per cent.