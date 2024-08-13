Ambassador of South Korean to Pakistan Park Ki Jun on Monday said Pakistan and South Korea can undertake mega projects in diverse fields on the pattern of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, in an interview with Radio Pakistan, he acknowledged the importance of game-changer project of CPEC. He said same pattern can be pursued to enhance cooperation between South Korea and Pakistan in multiple sectors like energy and infrastructure.
The Ambassador said Pakistan has a great skilled workforce, facing liquidity issues. He added that Korean IT companies are keen to start their businesses in Pakistan by taking advantage of the skilled youth bulge of the country.
Park Ki Jun also emphasized the need to enhance trade cooperation between South Korea and Pakistan as the existing trade volume is far less than the potential both the countries have in this sector. He said trade volume between the two countries was 1.2 billion dollars last year and there is needed to enhance it.
The Ambassador said Pakistan has rich natural resources and a vibrant human resource, while Korea is leading in advanced technology and economic growth. He stressed the need to work jointly for the betterment of the people of the two countries.
Regarding people to people contacts, the Korean Ambassador said his country is trying to further strengthen these ties. He said South Korea has a special passion for Pakistan’s cultural heritage, especially the Gandhara civilization.
The Ambassador said a week-long Korea-Pakistan Gala will be organized in October this year in Islamabad where people from different walks of life would be invited. He said officials of the Pakistani government as well as artistes from both the countries will attend the event.