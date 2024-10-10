President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed the desire to elevate Pakistan-Saudi ties into a long-term strategic and economic partnership, underscoring that such collaboration would bring the two brotherly nations further closer.
Talking to a delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), led by Saudi Minister for Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, here in Islamabad on Thursday, he emphasized the longstanding and time-tested relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
The President also praised the visionary leadership of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
He highly commended the remarkable progress Saudi Arabia was making under Vision 2030 and expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s continued support to Pakistan during challenging times.
Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia recognized the strategic geographical significance of Pakistan and its potential of natural resources and renewable energy.
He said Saudi Arabia had planned to invest in the infrastructure and mining sectors of Pakistan and, in this regard, his delegation would sign twenty five agreements in different sectors that would boost economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.
He expressed the hope that the signing of the agreements would mark a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries. Both sides emphasized to increase collaboration in the areas of Agriculture and Information Technology.