Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to work together to protect pilgrims from coronavirus

February 4, 2020

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work together to protect Umrah and Hajj pilgrims from coronavirus.

The understanding came at a meeting between Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf al-Malki in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They decided that the strategy will be collectively devised by Ministries of Religious Affairs, Information, Health, Civil Aviation and Saudi Embassy.

Source: Radio Pakistan

