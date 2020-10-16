Pakistan, Saudi Arabia express resolve to further enhance bilateral ties

Islamabad, October 16, 2020 (PPI-OT):Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated to further enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all matters of mutual interest. The understanding came during a video call between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha.

The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology. Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties, which form the basis of enhanced cooperation in all fields between the two countries.

He said the two countries share the focus on development of information technology, which is the need of the modern digital age. The Saudi Minister reciprocated the warm feelings and echoed the sentiments of the Foreign Minister, terming Pakistan as a close brotherly country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk