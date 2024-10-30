Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Saudi Investment Minister Engr Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court Mohammad Bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Both sides reviewed the progress that has been made on various economic initiatives between the two countries, according to a press release received here from Riyadh.
Recalling the Saudi Investment Minister’s recent visit to Pakistan on October 9-11 along with a large private sector delegation, the Prime Minister noted that the B2B MoUs signed in Pakistan during the visit have started to materialize into solid investment and commercial deals.
He encouraged to continue the momentum for creating new opportunities for developing strong economic partnership. The Prime Minister thanked Minister Khalid Al Falih for his efforts and commitment towards strong economic cooperation with Pakistan.
He underscored the need to benefit from tremendous economic opportunities for both countries that have emerged in the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to lead Pakistan’s delegation to the 8th edition of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on 29-30 October 2024.